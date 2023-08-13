Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,058. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

