Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 2,876 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $280.01. 684,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,659. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

