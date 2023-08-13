Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

PANW traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $217.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,055. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.61. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.