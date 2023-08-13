Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Up 125.4% in July

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the July 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.17. 138,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,790. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTTYY

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.