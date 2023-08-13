Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Issues Earnings Results

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01, reports.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.99. 361,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,623. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $9,140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 1,207,128 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 1,179,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nkarta by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,297 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

