Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $215.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

