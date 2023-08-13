Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nortech Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nortech Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nortech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSYS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Nortech Systems last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

