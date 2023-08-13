Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.20

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $18.50. Northway Financial shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Northway Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.

Northway Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

