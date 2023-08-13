NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NSTS Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,218,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in NSTS Bancorp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NSTS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NSTS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NSTS Bancorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NSTS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481. NSTS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

