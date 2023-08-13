Nuance Investments LLC Has $86.78 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,726 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Chubb worth $86,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,726 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

