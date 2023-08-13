Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 642,189 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5,585.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,189 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

