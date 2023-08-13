Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 93,040 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2,658.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,040 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

DEO stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.48. 333,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,654. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $176.33.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.20) to GBX 3,800 ($48.56) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

