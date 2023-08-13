Nuance Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,468 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 236,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,649. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.