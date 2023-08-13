Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NEA opened at $10.62 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

