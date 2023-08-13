Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NCA stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $122,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

