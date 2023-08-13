Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NOM opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Featured Stories

