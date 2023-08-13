Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 694.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
