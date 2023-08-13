Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 694.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 604.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.