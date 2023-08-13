Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NRK opened at $10.13 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.