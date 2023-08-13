Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $640,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.