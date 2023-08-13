Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $6.56. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 2,107,428 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
