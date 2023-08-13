Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $6.56. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 2,107,428 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

