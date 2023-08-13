Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 179.5% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. 43,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,439. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $295,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

