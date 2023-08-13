Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 179.5% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. 43,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,439. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
