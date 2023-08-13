Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NIM opened at $8.87 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

