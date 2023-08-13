NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $43.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider John Alban bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,112.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

