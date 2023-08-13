NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Reduced by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 0.8% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $7.78 on Friday, reaching $204.20. 2,703,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,167. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.06. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

