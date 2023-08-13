Oasis Network Market Cap Achieves $271.22 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $271.22 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.67 or 0.06293734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04745303 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $5,397,517.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

