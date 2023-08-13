Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.18 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $271.59 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04745303 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $5,397,517.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

