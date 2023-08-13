Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 246,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.0% during the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $3,665,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,667,087 shares of company stock worth $330,044,523. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

