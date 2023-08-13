OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.57 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 650,568 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

