Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.15. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

