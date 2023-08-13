Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

OLPX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Olaplex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLPX

Olaplex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,714,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,311,000 after buying an additional 671,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 538,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 142.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 598,854 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.