OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OneSoft Solutions Stock Up 5.9 %
OTCMKTS OSSIF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.61.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
