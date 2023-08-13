OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Up 5.9 %

OTCMKTS OSSIF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.61.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.