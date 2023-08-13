Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Posts Earnings Results

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.
Onex Trading Up 1.3 %
ONEXF stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.44. Onex has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.
Onex Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEXF
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.