Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Posts Earnings Results

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Trading Up 1.3 %

ONEXF stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.44. Onex has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

Onex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONEXF. CIBC upgraded Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Onex from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Onex from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

