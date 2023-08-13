Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.80 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$1.05 EPS.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $126.64.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $132,711.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.