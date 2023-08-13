Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the July 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Opsens Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OPSSF stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.
Opsens Company Profile
