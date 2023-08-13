OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) vs. Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Head-To-Head Survey

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -22.79% -9.27% -8.77% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and Top KingWin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $62.45 million 3.52 -$11.44 million ($0.79) -16.25 Top KingWin $3.12 million 6.85 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Top KingWin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptimizeRx.

This is a summary of current ratings for OptimizeRx and Top KingWin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 6 0 3.00 Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.76%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow. The company also offers Social Network Banner Messaging solution to deliver banner messaging to HCPs within their social network apps; Institutional Account-based Banner Messaging solution that provides its clients access to delivering banner messaging online and on the intranets of targeted health system accounts; and Financial Messaging solution, which provides prescribers visibility to branded copay offers and other patient support programs directly within their electronic health record and/or e-Prescribe systems. In addition, it provides Patient Engagement, a technology solution that provides digital messaging services through its cloud-based Mobile Health Messenger platform; HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance; and Therapy Initiation Workflow, a group of digital solutions that focuses on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

