Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $113.06. 5,288,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

