Orchid Market Cap Achieves $70.21 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $70.21 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013966 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,344.18 or 1.00053383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07444997 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $25,359,959.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.