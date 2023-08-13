O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $943.56 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $935.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $890.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,083 shares of company stock worth $8,501,992 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

