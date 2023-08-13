Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $141.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $143.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,296 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

