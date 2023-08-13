Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.45. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

