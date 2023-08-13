Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Up 33.7% in July

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COWG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,495. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 6.54% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

