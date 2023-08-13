PacWest Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:PACWP)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
PacWest Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PACWP opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.79.
About PacWest Bancorp
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PacWest Bancorp
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.