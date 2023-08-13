Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.96. 4,015,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

