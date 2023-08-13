Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,838,000 after buying an additional 13,362,403 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 237,360 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

