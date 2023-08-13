Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Announces Earnings Results

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($7.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.71) by ($3.24), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1,813.81) earnings per share.

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

PBLA opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $1,644.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

