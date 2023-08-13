Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$32.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.16. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

