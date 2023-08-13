Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Passage Bio

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 617,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $518,600.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,458,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Price Performance

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PASG

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.