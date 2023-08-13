Pax Dollar (USDP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $505.99 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 506,100,005 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.