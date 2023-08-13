PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBF. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,852,000 after purchasing an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,317,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

