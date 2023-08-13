Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Short Interest Up 118.2% in July

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PRLH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. 235,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,280. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 70.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.